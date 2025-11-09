IMD issues cold wave warning for 6 districts in Jharkhand from Nov 10-12

Ranchi, Nov 9 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a cold wave warning for six districts of Jharkhand from November 10-12.

The cold wave warning was issued for Palamu, Garhwa, Chatra, Gumla, Latehar and Lohardaga districts from 8.30 am on November 10 to 8.30 am on November 12.

Temperatures have fallen by 1-3 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state in the last 24 hours and is expected to dip further over the next couple of days, the IMD said.

Khunti was the coldest in the state at 9 degrees Celsius, followed by Koderma, Garhwa and Chatra, which recorded 11 degrees Celsius each.

Dense fog is expected in the early morning hours, affecting visibility, the weatherman said, urging people to remain cautious. PTI RPS RPS ACD