IMD issues cold wave warning for parts of Jharkhand for 4 days from Jan 13

Ranchi, Jan 11 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a ‘yellow’ alert for cold wave conditions in parts of Jharkhand from January 13 to 16.

According to an IMD bulletin, a 'yellow' alert was issued for the districts of Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga and Gumla for those four days. In Hazaribagh, the alert was sounded between January 14 and 16.

Cold wave conditions were observed in parts of Jharkhand on Sunday till 8.30 am, as the mercury dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in eight districts of the state, the IMD said.

Gumla recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 2.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Palmau (Daltonganj) at 4.9 degrees Celsius and Khunti at 5.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD bulletin said.

"North-westerly winds continue to prevail in the tropospheric levels over Jharkhand, causing the cold wave conditions in several districts of the state," said Abhishek Anand, Deputy Director of the IMD centre in Ranchi.

"No significant changes in the minimum temperature is likely occur over the next 48 hours; it will steadily increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days," he said.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Ranchi was 8.8 degrees Celsius, while it was 10.2 degrees Celsius in Chaibasa and 11.4 degrees Celsius in Jamshedpur.

Districts which recorded sub-10 degree Celsius temperatures were Ranchi, Palamu, Bokaro, Khunti, Lohardaga, Sarikela, Pakur, and Gumla, the IMD said.

PTI RPS NN