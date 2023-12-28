IMD issues dense fog warning for Delhi, Haryana

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Very dense fog is expected in the national capital in the next five days, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around seven to eight degrees Celsius, the weather department said on Thursday.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, while the maximum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has also issued a dense fog warning for Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh during the late and early hours until December 31.

In an advisory for dense fog, the department has asked drivers to use fog lights and travellers to stay updated on schedules of airlines, railways and state transport. "Exercise caution while driving or using any mode of transportation," the IMD said.

Reduced visibility also hit the railway services, with 22 Delhi-bound trains delayed on Thursday.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 82 per cent in Delhi, the IMD said.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data stated that Delhi's 24-hour average AQI on Thursday settled at 358.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".