IMD issues heatwave alert for Mumbai and Thane

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Amid the sweltering conditions, the India Meteorological (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai and Thane for Wednesday along with the possibility of a thunderstorm.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair said Thane and Vikhroli (in Mumbai) recorded temperatures of 39 degrees Celsius and above on Tuesday.

There is also a possibility of a thunderstorm on Wednesday afternoon, Nair said.

The heatwave will continue in Thane till Thursday, while Mumbai will be hot and humid, she said. PTI PR GK