IMD issues heatwave warning for six districts in Odisha for Mar 30

Bhubaneswar, Mar 29 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department issued a heatwave warning for Odisha's six districts for Sunday.

The day temperature will rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius during the next two days and thereafter it is expected to fall in Odisha, the IMD’s Bhubaneswar centre said in a bulletin on Saturday.

Forecasting the heatwave, the IMD issued ‘yellow warning’ (be aware) for Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir and Angul districts for Sunday.

Hot and humid conditions are expected to prevail in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts on March 30.

On Saturday, 13 places in Odisha recorded a temperature of above 40 degrees Celsius.

Sambalpur became the hottest place in the state for the day with mercury level soaring to 42 degrees Celsius.

Sambalpur was followed by Jharsuguda (41.8 degrees C), Hirakud (41.7 deg C), Boudh and Talcher (41.2 deg C each), Angul (41.1 deg C) and Bhawanipatna and Titlagarh (41 deg C).

The other places, which registered a maximum temperature of above 40 degrees are—Bolangir (40.8), Malkangiri & Sundargarh (40.2), Sonepur (40.5), and Paralakhemundi (40.8). PTI BBM BBM BDC