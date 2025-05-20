IMD issues heavy rain alert for Goa

Panaji, May 20 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an `Orange' alert for Goa, forecasting heavy to very heavy rains.

The state has been receiving pre-monsoon showers since Monday night.

In a bulletin issued on Tuesday afternoon, the IMD said "very heavy to heavy rains" accompanied by thunderstorm and wind speeds of 50-60 km per hour gusting to 70 km per hour are very likely at a few places in North and South Goa in the next 24 hours.

The alert was issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Monday, Sanguem taluka in South Goa district received the highest 68.5 mm of rain, followed by 40 mm at Quepem located in the same district.

Canacona taluka of South Goa received 12.8 mm rains on Monday while Pernem taluka in North Goa received 12.4 mm of rains.

State capital Panaji received 2.4 mm of rainfall while Mormugao (South Goa) and Old Goa (North Goa) received 0.4 mm rainfall. PTI RPS KRK