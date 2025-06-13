IMD issues heavy rain alert in Goa

Panaji, Jun 13 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Goa for the next three days, warning of heavy rains.

Some parts of the coastal state have been already witnessing heavy to very heavy rains since Thursday, said IMD Goa director N P Kulkarni.

An orange alert denoting likelihood of heavy rains has been issued till June 16, he told PTI.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 in the morning, the highest rainfall was recorded in Canacona taluka in South Goa district at 131.2 mm.

Sanguem taluka in the same district reported the second highest rainfall at 82.5 mm.

The IMD has also predicted winds of 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph along and off the North Konkan coast.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea.