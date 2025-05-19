IMD issues orange alert for 6 districts in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 19 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for six districts in Kerala on Monday as heavy rains lashed various parts of the state.

As per the latest IMD statement, the orange alert is sounded in Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

A yellow alert is issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Palakkad, it said.

Isolated heavy rains are expected in those districts where an orange alert is in place.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The weather department has already predicted that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Kerala on May 27, earlier than the usual date of June 1. PTI LGK ROH