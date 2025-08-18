IMD issues orange alert for Amravati, Gadchiroli; yellow alert for Nagpur, other Vidarbha districts

Nagpur, Aug 18 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for Amravati and Gadchiroli and 'yellow alert' for Nagpur and some other districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region over the next two days.

The districts for which it has issued a 'yellow alert' also include Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim.

It has forecast thunderstorms along with moderate rainfall at places in Akola, Amravati, Buldhana and at isolated places in Yavatmal, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Nagpur and Washim districts.

The weather department has forecast orange alert of 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning at few places in Amravati on August 18 and in Gadchiroli on August 19.

The Regional Meteorological Centre Nagpur said thunderstorms accompanied with lightning is likely at isolated places over Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Nagpur and Washim districts of Vidarbha in next few hours.

"The reason behind this active weather over Vidarbha is because the Monsoon Trough (one of the semi permanent features of South West Monsoon) is south of its normal position," IMD regional centre official Dr Praveen Kumar told PTI.

There was a well marked low pressure area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts at 8:30am on Monday, he said.

The associated cyclonic circulation extended up to 9.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression during next 12-hours and cross south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts around forenoon of August 19, the official said.

Kumar said weather conditions are expected reduce in intensity from August 21.