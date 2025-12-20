IMD issues 'orange alert' for dense fog in parts of Jharkhand till Monday

Ranchi, Dec 20 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an 'orange alert' (be prepared) for very dense fog likely in parts of Jharkhand over the next two days, and a 'yellow alert' (be updated) for the next three days.

The districts for which the 'orange alert' has been issued include Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Hazaribagh, Koderma, Giridih, Ramgarh, and Bokaro. Early morning visibility is expected to drop significantly in these districts to less than 50 metres. Very dense fog is likely in these districts until December 22, the IMD bulletin said.

The yellow alert has been issued until December 23. A total of 13 districts are likely to be affected on December 21, 10 districts on December 22, and 8 districts on December 23.

The districts likely to be affected on Sunday include: Gumla, Lohardaga, Ranchi, Khunti, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamtara, Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Pakur, and Sahibganj. Morning visibility is expected to drop in these districts to between 50 and 200 metres, it said.

"Light south-easterly to easterly winds are prevailing in the lower tropospheric levels over Jharkhand. Dense fog is likely to prevail in most parts of the northern and some central districts. This situation will continue until December 23," said Abhishek Anand, Deputy Director of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

"No significant change in the minimum temperature is likely in the next five days," he added. He also advised caution during early morning travel due to low visibility.

In the 24 hours till 8:30 am on Saturday, Ranchi recorded the state’s lowest temperature at 6.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Lohardaga (7.7 degrees) and Latehar (8.7 degrees), the IMD said.

The minimum temperature in Daltonganj was 10.7 degrees Celsius, while Chaibasa recorded 11 degrees Celsius and Jamshedpur recorded 13.4 degrees Celsius. PTI RPS RPS RG