IMD issues 'orange alert' in two districts in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday sounded an "orange alert" in two districts in Kerala, predicting very heavy rainfall in isolated places there.

While northern Malappuram and Kannur were placed under an orange alert, 10 other districts, including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kasaragod, were given a yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall, according to the IMD.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Meanwhile, intermittent rains accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms lashed several parts of the southern state on Wednesday.

In view of the heavy rain warning, the state disaster management authority urged people living in landslide and mudslide-prone areas to be on vigil and move to safer places as per the direction of the authorities.

Those living on the banks of rivers and in the catchment areas of dams should also be shifted as per the warnings of authorities, SDMA added. PTI LGK KH