IMD issues Orange alerts for four Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 7 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for four districts and yellow alerts for nine districts in Kerala for Monday, as moderate rainfall continues across the state, officials said.

According to the district rainfall forecast, an orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Malappuram districts. A yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts, except Kasaragod.

An orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm), while a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The weather department has forecast fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall across Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep during the week.

Additionally, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala and Mahe between October 7 and 11, with isolated heavy rainfall likely throughout the same period, it said.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant, as localised flooding and waterlogging may occur due to the persistent rainfall.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

The Meteorological Department has said that fishing is not permitted along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast from October 7 till October 11.