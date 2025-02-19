IMD issues rain alert as Delhi records minimum temperature at 10.4 deg C

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday morning was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees below the seasonal average.

The weather department has predicted a thunderstorm with rainfall for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 28 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the humidity level stood at 83 per cent at 8.30 am.

At 9 am, the air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category, with an AQI reading of 181, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good," 51 to 100 "satisfactory," 101 to 200 "moderate," 201 to 300 "poor," 301 to 400 "very poor," and 401 to 500 "severe."