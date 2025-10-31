IMD issues rain alert for 13 Jharkhand districts

Ranchi, Oct 31 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a 'yellow' alert of heavy rainfall in 13 districts of Jharkhand.

The districts for which the 'yellow' (be aware) alert has been issued include Chatra, Hazaribag, Ramgarh, Koderma, Giridih, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Deoghar, Jamtara, Dumka, Godda, Sahibganj, and Pakur.

In these districts, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur until November 1, according to the IMD bulletin.

The IMD bulletin said, "The well-marked low-pressure area (remnant of cyclonic storm 'Montha') over central Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood moved north-northeastwards during the past six hours and lay over northeast Jharkhand and neighbourhood at 8:30 am. It is likely to move north-northeastwards across Bihar and weaken into a low-pressure area during the next 12 hours." In the last 24 hours, several parts of the state received light to moderate rainfall, but some places have also received very heavy rainfall. Dhanbad received the highest rainfall of 119.6 mm.

Saraikela recorded the maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius, while Latehar recorded the minimum temperature of 19.9 degrees Celsius.

No changes in the minimum temperature will occur in the next 24 hours; thereafter, in the next four days, the minimum temperature will drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, it added.