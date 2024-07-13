IMD issues red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri; predicts extremely heavy rainfall on July 14

Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur and Satara in western Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on July 14.

The MeT department has issued an orange alert for Thane district for Sunday and a yellow alert for Mumbai, forecasting moderate to heavy showers in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

A red alert was already in place for Raigad and Ratnagiri for Saturday.

As per the IMD forecast, Satara and Kolhapur are likely to record extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the ghat areas and moderate rain in the plains on Sunday.

A yellow alert has been issued for the rest of the state.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair said the monsoon activity has picked up since July 11 and was likely to continue for two to three days. PTI PR ARU