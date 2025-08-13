IMD issues red alert to several places in Telangana on Aug 13, 14

Hyderabad, Aug 13 (PTI) The Met Centre of IMD has issued a red alert to various places in Telangana for two days from Wednesday.

"Red warnings have been issued to central districts of Telangana, including Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Khammam and Mulugu for today," a Met Centre official told reporters.

She said an orange alert has been issued to Hyderabad, Hanumakonda, Adilabad, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy and other districts.

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with ministers and officials here on Tuesday evening, directed the authorities to be prepared for the next 72 hours in view of the forecast of heavy rains by the India Meteorological Department.

Reddy, who gave a slew of instructions to the officials, instructed them to explore the possibility of IT firms in Hyderabad letting their employees work from home as part of measures to reduce footfalls on roads.

He also ordered cancellation of leave of all officers and staff in view of the forecast of heavy rains for a few days beginning Wednesday. PTI SJR SJR KH