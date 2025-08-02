IMD issues very heavy rain alert for multiple Arunachal districts

Itanagar, Aug 2 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast very heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning across several districts of Arunachal Pradesh over the next 24 hours.

According to an IMD bulletin, heavy rain and thunderstorms are "very likely" to occur at isolated places over Papum Pare and West Siang districts within the next 24 hours.

Similar weather conditions are also likely in East Kameng, Lower Siang, and Pakke Kessang.

Citizens in the affected districts have been advised to follow the State Disaster Management Authority guidelines and stay updated through official sources.