IMD issues yellow alert as Delhi sees cloudy sky, light rain

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Cloudy sky covered the national capital on Wednesday, with parts of the city receiving drizzling, and a yellow alert was issued for the day.

In its latest weather notification, the IMD said rain is likely over parts of East Delhi, Shahdara, Central Delhi, North Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi, accompanied by thunder and strong winds in the upcoming hours.

A yellow alert has been issued as per the IMD colour code, which means the situation should be monitored and updated according to the prescribed colour code guidelines.

The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees above the normal, the weather office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast partly cloudy skies for the day. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 82 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 107.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NSM HIG