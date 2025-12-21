IMD issues ‘yellow alert’ for cold conditions, dense fog in parts of Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 21 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued an alert for cold conditions and dense fog in parts of Jharkhand, with the mercury settling below 10 degrees Celsius in a number of districts.

The 'yellow alert' (be updated) for cold has been issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, and Lohardaga until 8:30 am on Monday, while the alert for dense fog was sounded for 15 districts, including Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Hazaribag, Koderma, Giridih, Deoghar, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Dhanbad and Khunti.

Cold wave conditions were also reported in six districts where the minimum temperatures dipped below 10 degrees Celsius, the IMD said in a bulletin.

The districts were Gumla, Hazaribag, Khunti, Latehar, Lohardaga and Ranchi. PTI RPS RBT