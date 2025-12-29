IMD issues yellow alert for cold wave, dense fog in parts of Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 29 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre in Ranchi issued a yellow alert on Monday for cold wave conditions and dense fog in many parts of Jharkhand.

A yellow alert (be aware) for cold wave conditions has been issued for Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Khunti, and Ranchi, according to an IMD bulletin. The cold conditions in these districts are likely to prevail till 8:30 am on Tuesday.

Kanke near Ranchi was the coldest place in the state at 2.5 degrees Celsius.

In addition, an alert has been issued for cold day conditions along with dense fog in six districts, including Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Hazaribagh, and Koderma, and for dense fog alone in another six districts, including Giridih, Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Sahibganj, and Pakur.

Visibility in these districts is likely to reduce to between 50 and 200 meters, the IMD bulletin said. Dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in the aforementioned districts until 8:30 am on December 31 as well.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said, "North-westerly to westerly winds prevailing in the lower tropospheric levels over Jharkhand are causing the cold wave conditions." In the past 24 hours, Lohardaga recorded 3.7 degrees Celsius, Khunti recorded 4 deg Celsius, while the mercury level dropped to 6.1degrees Celsius in Daltonganj, according to the IMD bulletin.

The minimum temperature in Ranchi was 6.2 degrees Celsius. PTI RPS NN