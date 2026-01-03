IMD issues 'yellow' alert for dense fog in 15 districts of Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jan 3 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a 'yellow' alert for dense fog in 15 districts of Jharkhand over the next two days.

The 'yellow' (be updated) alert for dense fog has been issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Chatra, Hazaribag, Koderma, Giridih, Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Sahibganj and Pakur until 8:30 am on January 4, according to an IMD bulletin.

Gumla was the coldest place in the state at 6.6 degree Celsius, followed by Daltonganj and Pakur each at 8.3 and Khunti at 9.4 degree Celsius, the bulletin said.

Jharkhand's capital Ranchi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, the bulletin said.

On Monday, dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in 15 districts, including Ranchi, with visibility ranging between 50 metres and 200 metres.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand told PTI that no significant change in the minimum temperature is expected during the next 24 hours, but thereafter, it may fall by up to three degree Celsius during the next three days under the influence of a western disturbance.

"The temperature is likely to fall from January 4 to January 6," he said. PTI RPS RPS RG