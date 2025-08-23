IMD issues yellow alert for rain with thunderstorm, gusty winds in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Rains lashed the national capital on Saturday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kilometres per hour at several places in the city.

According to IMD data, Safdarjung -- the city's primary weather station -- recorded 24.8 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm, while Lodhi Road logged 27 mm and Palam 16.5 mm.

Waterlogging caused traffic jams in several parts of the city, including north, central, south, and southeast Delhi.

Officials of the Public Works Department said their flood control room received at least 10 complaints on waterlogging during the day, and most of them were cleared within an hour.

The IMD has cautioned about traffic congestion and slippery roads, possible damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops, and partial damage to vulnerable structures, including minor damage to kutcha houses, walls and huts.

People have been advised to follow traffic advisories, stay indoors as far as possible, close windows and doors, avoid taking shelter under trees, and keep away from water bodies and electrical installations.

The IMD has also urged residents not to touch open electric wires or stand near poles, and to seek safe shelter immediately in case of heavy downpours.

According to the IMD, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 0.3 notches below the season's average.

The minimum temperature settled at 25.7 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notch below normal.

The relative humidity was recorded at 76 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The air quality remained in the "satisfactory" category at 6 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 93, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NSM RUK RUK