IMD issues yellow alert for rainfall in Delhi over next 2 days

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches above normal, according to the weather department The relative humidity at 5.30 pm stood at 68 per cent. The city will be on "yellow" alert for the next two days, the IMD said.

The weather office has forecast moderate rainfall for Wednesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory " category with a reading of 93 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. PTI NSM NSM HIG HIG