IMD issues 'yellow' alert for several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, for May 19-23

Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a 'yellow' alert for rain in many districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, for the period from May 19 to 23.

The IMD, in its 'District Forecast and Warning for the Next Five Days' also issued an 'orange' alert for some districts in Konkan, Marathwada, north Maharashtra and western Maharashtra, including the ghat sections, on specific days.

A yellow alert, which means "watch or be aware", was issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Dhule districts for five days, while the same alert is valid for other districts for periods ranging from one day to four days.

As part of the 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other districts, the IMD predicted "thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places". The likelihood of such weather events occurring is marked as "very likely".

For some districts of Konkan and Marathwada and all districts of western Maharashtra, including the ghat sections, the IMD has issued an 'orange alert, which means "be alert" or "be prepared to take action".

In the ghat sections of Pune district, the orange alert is in place for all five days, while for other districts in western Maharashtra, Konkan, Marathwada and north Maharashtra, the alert duration ranges from one to four days.

In the districts and ghat sections under the 'orange' alert, the IMD has forecast "heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds (50-60 kmph) at isolated places".

Incidentally, several parts of the state has been experiencing pre-monsoon rains accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms since last week.

Though the forecasts are issued for a five-day period, the IMD will revise these alerts every afternoon as weather conditions develop, officials said. PTI KK BNM