IMD issues 'yellow' alert in Himachal, heavy rain likely in 4 districts on Friday

Shimla, Mar 10 (PTI) The Shimla centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "yellow" alert in Himachal Pradesh, predicting heavy rains in Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra and Mandi districts on Friday.

It also predicted thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the state on Monday and from Wednesday to Friday as a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayas from the night of March 12 (Wednesday).

Isolated places in the higher reaches of the state received mild snowfall today, the MeT office said.

Light rain or snow is likely at isolated places in the districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and over the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts on Tuesday and light to moderate rain or snowfall likely at many places in the state on Thursday, the Met said adding that light to moderate rain/snow is likely at most places on Thursday and Friday.

Keylong received 1 cm of snow, while Gondla witnessed traces of it, it said.

Meanwhile, police in Lahaul and Spiti have asked commuters to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from the sensitive areas as snowfall has been reported from near the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang.

The weather remained mainly dry in the state since Sunday evening, barring mild spells of snow at isolated places.

Tabo in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state while Bilaspur was hottest during the day with a high of 29.7 degree Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh received 50.4 mm rainfall, as against a normal of 34.9 mm, in the pre-monsoon season from March 1 to 10, marking an excess of 44 per cent, the Met office said. PTI BPL NB NB