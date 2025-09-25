IMD issues yellow alert of moderate rainfall in 11 Vidarbha districts for 5 days

Nagpur, Sep 25 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a yellow alert indicating moderate rainfall in all 11 districts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region for five days.

There is an orange alert for two of these districts - Chandrapur and Yavatmal - for Thursday A yellow alert signifies the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall, while an orange alert signals heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The IMD's Nagpur regional centre issued the yellow alert for Nagpur, Buldhana, Amravati, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal and Washim districts between September 25 and 29.

Moderate rainfall is most likely to occur at a few places in Yavatmal and isolated places in Wardha, while light rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Amravati districts of Vidarbha in the next few hours, it said.

The weather department also forecast the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Gondia and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) at Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Wardha and Amravati in the next few hours, it added. PTI CLS NP