IMD issues yellow alerts for eight Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for eight districts in Kerala, forecasting the possibility of isolated heavy rain in those areas on Thursday.

According to the weather office, the three southern districts--Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta--and the northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are expected to receive heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

The term "heavy rain" refers to the possibility of receiving between 64.5 millimeters and 115.5 millimeters of rain within 24 hours, it stated.

In a statement, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority advised those living in areas prone to landslides, mudslides, and flash floods to relocate to safer places as per the authorities' instructions.

It also cautioned people residing near riverbanks and low-lying areas of dams to anticipate potential risks and move to safer locations as directed by the authorities.

"Residents in disaster-prone areas must ensure that camps are set up in their locality and should move to those locations during the daytime. For this, they may contact local bodies and revenue authorities," it said.