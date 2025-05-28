IMD issues 'yellow', 'orange' alerts for rain, thunderstorms in Delhi for Friday

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The meteorological department has issued 'yellow' and 'orange' alerts for the national capital for Friday with rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds likely in the city.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 1.8 notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature was registered at 27.7 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal, it said.

The relative humidity fluctuated between 70 per cent and 49 per cent, according to IMD.

It has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms along with gusty winds at speeds of 50–60 kilometre per hour. On Thursday wind speed is likely to temporarily reach 70 kmph during thunderstorms.

The weather department has issued a 'orange' warning for the city on Friday.

According to the IMD, an orange alert indicates that residents should be alert and prepared for potentially disruptive weather.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality was recorded in the “moderate” category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 151 at 4 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".