IMD predicts cloudy weather, light rain in Rajasthan during Holi

Jaipur, Mar 10 (PTI) A weak western disturbance is likely to cause cloudy weather and light rain in some parts of Rajasthan around Holi, a spokesperson of India Meteorological Department said.

He said from March 13 to 15, there is a possibility of partly cloudy weather, and light rain or drizzle at some places in the north-west and northern parts.

Holi falls on March 13 and Dhulandi on March 14.

On March 14, there may be light rain with thunder in the afternoon in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions, the Met office said.

In the next 48 hours, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, it added.

On March 10-11, maximum temperature in Barmer and surrounding areas is likely to be 40-41 degree Celsius, which is 5-6 degrees above normal. There is possibility of a heat wave at some places, it added. PTI AG RUK RUK