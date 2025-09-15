IMD predicts gradual decline in rainfall across Arunachal from Tuesday

Itanagar, Sep 15 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a gradual decline in rainfall activity across Arunachal Pradesh from Tuesday onwards, offering relief after several days of intense showers.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the meteorological centre here on Monday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely at isolated places, particularly in Anjaw, East Kameng, West Siang, Siang, Upper Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts.

The IMD cautioned residents against possible waterlogging, traffic disruption, and minor landslides.

By Wednesday, the intensity of showers is expected to ease further, though thunderstorms with heavy rain remain likely in a few areas.

Weather conditions are projected to improve significantly from Thursday, with no major warnings in place.