IMD predicts heat wave in parts of Telangana, Health dept issues advisory

Hyderabad, Apr 19 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a weather bulletin predicting heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of 20 districts in Telangana, and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in some other places on Saturday.

After the IMD issued a yellow heat wave alert, the Telangana health department today put out an advisory asking the public to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 03.00 pm.

The department also advised people to avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amounts of sugar as they lead to loss of fluids in the body and may cause stomach cramps. PTI GDK ANE