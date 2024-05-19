IMD predicts heatwave in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and parts of Gujarat during next five days

Ahmedabad, May 19 (PTI) The Indian Meteorological Department said on Sunday that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, over the next five days, cautioning people against exposure to the sun.

Isolated pockets in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch, Banaskantha and Valsad experienced heatwave conditions on Sunday, the IMD said in its latest bulletin for Gujarat.

A similar situation is likely to be seen in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch as well as Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Anand, Banaskantha and Valsad till Friday morning, it said.

These regions will witness a high temperature with an increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people exposed to sun or engaged in heavy work, the weather bureau said.

It poses high health concerns for vulnerable people such as infants, the elderly and people with chronic diseases, IMD said, adding that people should avoid exposure to heat and drink sufficient water and homemade drinks like “lassi and buttermilk”.

IMD declares a heatwave if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains, 37 degrees or more for coastal stations and at least 30 degrees or more for hilly regions.

The weather department has also forecast hot and humid weather conditions along coastal areas of Gujarat during May 19-23.

In the 24 hours till Sunday morning, the mercury touched 45.5 degrees Celsius in Surendranagar district, the maximum in the state. The maximum temperature in the Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Rajkot districts was 44.5 degrees. Dwarka recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state. PTI KA NR