IMD predicts heavy rain in Andamans on Sep 10, 11

Port Blair, Sep 8 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 10 and 11.

The weather office stated that the rainfall would occur due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify in the next 48 hours.

"Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain (7-11 cm) are very likely to occur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 10 and 11," a senior IMD official said.

"The sea conditions are also likely to be rough, and therefore, we have issued safety public advisories. All tourists, local people and fishermen have been asked to stay away from the sea for their safety till the next advisory is issued by us," he added.

Meanwhile, in view of the weather advisory issued by the IMD, the Directorate of Shipping Services (DSS) is most likely to reschedule the sailing of vessels to Campbell Bay, Nancowry, Katchal and other islands on September 10.

"There are possibilities of suspension or cancellation of inter-island vessel services at short notice due to the prevailing inclement weather conditions. The operation of harbour/vehicle ferry services between Chatham, Bambooflat, Dundas Point, Hopetown, Phoenix Bay, and outstations is also likely to be affected depending on weather conditions," a senior DSS official said. PTI SN SN ACD