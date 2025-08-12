IMD predicts heavy rain in Arunachal

Itanagar, Aug 12 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Arunachal Pradesh till the morning of August 13.

According to the IMD, very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Papum Pare district, while heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is very likely at isolated places in Pakke Kessang district.

Officials have urged residents in the affected areas to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel during peak rainfall hours, and strictly follow state disaster management authority guidelines.

The advisory also warns of potential disruptions such as water-logging, localised flooding, landslides, and possible damage to infrastructure in vulnerable zones.

Local administrations in both districts are on alert, with emergency response teams prepared to handle any eventualities, officials said.

The IMD has advised farmers and outdoor workers to take necessary precautions, and urged residents living near rivers, streams and landslide-prone slopes to move to safer locations if required. PTI UPL UPL ACD