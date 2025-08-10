IMD predicts heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh till Thursday; 360 roads remain closed

Shimla, Aug 10 (PTI) The weather office here issued on Sunday an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh from Monday to Thursday.

Light to moderate rain continued to lash parts of the state with Kangra receiving 68.4 mm of rain since Saturday night, followed by Murari Devi 52.6 mm, Palampur 52 mm, Sarahan 25 mm, Dharamshala 23.2 mm, Jubbarhatti 17 mm, Bajura 16 mm, Pandoh 11.5 mm, Kufri 11.2 mm, Bilaspur 10.4 mm and Kasauli 10 mm.

A total of 360 roads, including the Aut-Sainj road, which is part of NH-305, were closed for vehicular traffic. Of these, 212 were in Mandi district and 92 in the adjoining Kullu district, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

So far, 116 people have died in rain-related incidents this monsoon, while 37 remain missing. In addition, 132 power transformers and 520 water supply schemes have been affected, the SEOC said.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, Himachal Pradesh has reported losses amounting to Rs 1,989 crore. The state has witnessed 58 flash floods, 30 cloudbursts and 54 major landslides so far.

During the ongoing monsoon season, the state has received 507.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 445.5 mm, an excess of 11 per cent from June 1 to August 10, the meteorological office said. PTI BPL NSD NSD