IMD predicts heavy rain in Odisha for next four days

Bhubaneswar, Jul 5 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across multiple districts of Odisha over the next four days.

According to IMD's Bhubaneswar regional centre, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over East-central Bay of Bengal, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts are expected to experience heavy rainfall on Saturday.

On July 7, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, and Ganjam districts, the IMD bulletin said.

The IMD has issued yellow warnings for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, and Kandhamal districts on July 8, and in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar districts on July 9. PTI BBM BBM MNB