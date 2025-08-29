IMD predicts heavy rainfall across Jharkhand till Sep 2

Ranchi, Aug 29 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast heavy rainfall across Jharkhand until September 2 and issued a 'yellow alert' for the next four days.

An IMD official said all districts are expected to witness intermittent rain, with no major change in maximum temperatures over the next four days.

Gusty winds with speeds up to 30–40 km/h may also accompany the showers, it added.

"There is a strong possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunders in many parts of the state. There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures across the state over the next four days," an official said.

The IMD warned of heavy rainfall in several districts, including Palamu, Garhwa, Chatra, Latehar, Ranchi, Bokaro, Gumla, Hazaribagh, Khunti, Ramgarh, Lohardaga, Koderma, Dhanbad, East and West Singhbhum, Simdega, Saraikela, Deoghar, Dumka, Giridih, Godda, Jamtara, Pakur, and Sahibganj.

"Rajmahal (Shahibganj) recorded the highest rainfall with 26.2 millimeter rainfall, Jamshedpur (23.1 mm), Bokaro Thermal (6.4mm) and Godda (3 mm)", the release stated. PTI CORR NAM MNB