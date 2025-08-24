IMD predicts heavy rainfall in eight districts of Odisha on Monday

Bhubaneswar, Aug 24 (PTI) Heavy rainfall is likely to lash several parts of Odisha on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for eight districts and warning fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea due to rough conditions.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Sunday issued an ‘Orange Warning’ (be prepared) for Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts for August 25, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places.

A ‘yellow warning’ (be aware) has been sounded for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Cuttack districts also for Monday.

The department also forecast thunderstorms with lightning and winds (30–40 kmph) at a few places over Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts.

In its evening bulletin, the weather office said a fresh low pressure area is expected to form over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts during the next 48 hours.

Fishermen have been asked to not venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coasts and over North Bay of Bengal from August 26 to 28, as it is likely to be rough.