IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala after brief lull

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 10 (PTI) After a brief lull, Kerala -- especially its northern districts -- can again look forward to heavy rains in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD on Tuesday issued an orange alert in two districts of the state for Thursday, in four on Friday and nine on Saturday.

It also issued yellow alerts in nine districts of the state for Tuesday and Wednesday, in eight on Thursday, seven on Friday and five on Saturday.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The IMD also warned of strong winds with speeds ranging from 30-40 kilometer per hour (kmph) on Tuesday and Wednesday at some places in the state.

It said the winds are expected to grow stronger to 50 to 60 kmph by Saturday.

The monsoons had arrived in the state early on May 24 and caused widespread damage to public and private property, inundated roads and low-lying areas, uprooted trees and electricity poles across the state due to heavy rains and strong winds.

The incessant monsoon rains continued to lash various parts of the state till around May 31 and then the downpour reduced.

The rains are now expected to get heavier in the coming days, according to the IMD.