IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala; issues orange alert

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 17 (PTI) Heavy downpour and strong winds are predicted across Kerala in the next five days with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing orange alert in four districts of the state on Saturday.

Intermittent isolated rains lashed several parts of the southern state today and water levels rose in various rivers, including Manimala and Pamba.

According to the latest update of the IMD, an orange alert, predicting very heavy rainfall, has been sounded in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts today.

Kottayam, Idukki and Kozhikode and Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts were placed under orange alert on Sunday and Monday respectively, it said.

An orange alert refers to very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds speed reaching 40 Kmph is likely at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts in the coming hours of the day, the weather agency added.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued an orange alert on the banks of Manimala River in Kottayam district as the water level rose to a dangerous level.

In view of the warning, authorities asked people living on its banks to be extra vigil and not to cross the waterbody.

Authorities also warned of sea incursions along various coasts and asked people living in coastal hamlets to pay extra vigil.

People should completely avoid night travel through highranges and not to venture into rivers during the time of heavy rains, they said.

Authorities also urged people to be cautious and directed those living in dilapidated houses to shift to safer places. PTI LGK KH