IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala, issues orange alert in 3 districts

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11 (PTI) The IMD on Saturday predicted heavy rains in several parts of Kerala as it issued an 'orange alert' in three districts of the state for the day.

The districts given 'orange alert' are Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod, The India Meteorological Department said.

Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts were given 'yellow alert' for the day, it added.

An 'orange alert' denotes "very heavy" rainfall of 11 to 20 cm, while a 'yellow alert' signals "heavy rain" between 6 and 11 cm.

The IMD further said that thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds of speeds reaching 40 kmph were likely to occur in various parts of the state.

It said that a cyclonic circulation was present over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining north Kerala coast due to which heavy rainfall and strong winds were likely in some parts of the state between October 11 and 15. PTI HMP HMP ADB