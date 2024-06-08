IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala on June 8

Thiruvananthapuram: With Southwest Monsoon continuing to dump rains in Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy downpour and gusty winds in various places across the state on Saturday.

According the latest IMD update, thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall and gusty wind speed reaching upto 40 kmph is expected at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and gusty wind speed reaching 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts, it said.

The weather department also predicted light rainfall at one or two places in all other districts of the southern state.

Meanwhile, the shutters of Aruvikkara Dam in Thiruvananthapuram were raised by 25 CM on Saturday morning, district authorities said.

The shutters may be further raised in the coming hours and those living in the area should exercise caution, they added.