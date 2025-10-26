IMD predicts moderate rainfall in Arunachal on October 29, 30

Itanagar, Oct 26 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in Arunachal Pradesh on October 29 and 30.

It said the weather on Monday is expected to remain largely dry to partly cloudy, with only light and isolated rain or thundershowers expected at a few locations. Conditions on Tuesday will remain similar, with predominantly dry skies and brief spells of light rain at isolated pockets. No warnings have been issued for both days.

Rainfall is likely to pick up from Wednesday, with moderate rainfall and thunderstorms expected over a wider spread of districts.

The IMD has issued 'yellow alert' (be aware) for several regions as scattered to fairly widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely.

The weather department has issued 'yellow alert' for the districts of Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Lower Siang, Lepa Rada, Pakke-Kessang and Lower Dibang Valley on Wednesday.

Widespread rainfall across many parts of the state is likely on Thursday.

The IMD predicted heavy rain at isolated places, issuing 'yellow alert' for multiple districts. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely during this period, and residents have been advised to exercise caution.

For Thursday, the IMD forecast rainfall in the districts of Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Upper Subansiri, Kra Daadi, West Siang, Lepa Rada, Lower Siang, Pakke-Kessang, Lower Dibang Valley, East Siang, Changlang, Tirap and Longding.

A gradual improvement in weather is expected after Thursday, it added.