IMD predicts rain in Delhi throughout Thursday; wet spell to continue till Aug 3

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed a cloudy sky and rains on Thursday morning.

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rain throughout the day, but no warning advisory has been issued for the city so far.

The minimum temperature settled at 24.7 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

According to the IMD, the city received intermittent rains through the night. In the 24 hours till 6.30 am on Thursday, Central Delhi's Pusa station received 40 mm of rainfall, Sports Complex 38 mm, Safdarjung 34 mm, Najafgarh 23.5 mm, Pragati Maidan 22.1 mm, KV Narayana 20.5 mm, Lodhi Road 18.5 mm, KV Janakpuri 18 mm, and Ayanagar 13 mm.

The regional Met centre has predicted that the ongoing spell of rain is expected to continue till August 3.

Meanwhile, the air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category at 11 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 56, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.