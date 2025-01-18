IMD predicts rains, snow at many places in Himachal on January 22 and 23

Shimla, Jan 18 (PTI) The weather remained mainly dry in Himachal Pradesh, with light snowfall recorded at Hansa (2.5 cm) and traces at Keylong on Saturday. The local Meteorological Department has predicted rain and snow at several places on January 22 and 23.

Advertisment

Light rain is expected at many places in the lower hills, and light to moderate rain and snowfall are likely in the mid and high hills on January 22 and 23, according to the local Meteorological station.

There was an appreciable rise in minimum temperatures across many parts of the state. Minimum temperatures remained 2 to 4 degrees above normal or near normal and at a few stations, maximum temperatures also increased by 2 to 4 degrees.

Tabo was the coldest in the state with a low of minus 11.9 degrees Celsius, while Hamirpur recorded the highest daytime temperature at 21.1 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

Keylong registered a minimum temperature of minus 9.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Sumdo at minus 7.3 degrees Celsius, Kusumseri at minus 5.9 degrees Celsius and Kalpa at minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.

The state received 12.7 mm of average rainfall from January 1 to 18, against a normal of 43.1 mm, resulting in a rainfall deficit of 71 per cent. PTI BPL ARD ARD