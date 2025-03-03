IMD predicts strong surface winds in Delhi on Tuesday

New Delhi: The IMD has forecast strong surface winds in Delhi during daytime on Tuesday, with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be around 14 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The minimum temperature stood at 9.6 degrees Celsius, 3.8 notches below normal.

The relative humidity fluctuated between 75 and 36 per cent during the day, according to IMD data.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 156, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI scale categorises air quality levels as 'good' (0-50), 'satisfactory' (51-100), 'moderate' (101-200), 'poor' (201-300), 'very poor' (301-400), and 'severe' (401-500).