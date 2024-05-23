IMD predicts thunderstorm for parts of Andhra Pradesh for 5 days

Amaravati, May 23 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days between May 23 and 27.

Rainfall is likely in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema, while heavy rains are predicted in some places in NCAP on Friday.

Gusty winds with speeds reaching upto 50 km per hour (kmph) are expected, said the weather department in a press release.

"Conditions are favorable for the advance of southwest monsoon over some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during the next two days," it said.

According to the Met department, Wednesday's low pressure over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved northeastward and transformed into a well-marked low pressure area over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal by 8:30 am on Thursday.

It is likely to move northeastward and intensify into a cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal by May 25 morning, the Met department added. PTI STH ROH