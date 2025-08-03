IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in Guwahati in next 2-3 days

Guwahati, Aug 3 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning across various parts of Guwahati city over the next 2-3 days, according to an official release.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the weather pattern suggests that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind with wind speed of 40 to 50 kmph is very likely at the isolated places of the city in the coming days.

"This may aggravate waterlogging, slow vehicular movement and increase the risk of localised landslides in vulnerable pockets," it said in a release.

ASDMA said that the IMD has predicted the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall to occur with 7-11 cm in 24 hours rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning, is expected across various parts of the Guwahati city in the coming 2–3 days.

"The city authorities are closely monitoring the situation and emergency response systems are being kept on alert. In view of the situation, ASDMA requests all the people of Guwahati to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant," it added.

Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall.

"Residents in low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides. The public is also urged to stay tuned to official weather updates and follow advisories issued by local authorities to ensure safety during this prolonged spell of rain," ASDMA said. PTI TR TR RG