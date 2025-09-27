IMD rules out major rain during PM's Jharsuguda visit

Bhubaneswar, Sep 27 (PTI) The IMD on Saturday forecast no major rainfall during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-hour stay in Odisha’s Jharsuguda, where he is scheduled to attend a public meeting, an official said.

In its 10 am bulletin, the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said: “Generally cloudy sky with possibility of haze/drizzle at Jharsuguda between 10 am and 1 pm.” The prime minister’s meeting venue was shifted to Jharsuguda from Berhampur in Ganjam district due to inclement weather in southern Odisha, officials said.

Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit said, "Around one lakh people are expected to join Modi’s rally at Jharsuguda, the industrial town in western Odisha, which is well connected by rail, road and air." The last time the PM visited Jharsuguda was on September 22, 2018 to inaugurate VSS Airport. PTI AAM AAM MNB