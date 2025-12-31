IMD signs MoU with Tripura govt to set up new Doppler radar station

Agartala, Dec 31 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tripura government to set up a new Doppler radar station, an official said.

The northeastern state currently has a Doppler radar station in Agartala.

"Today, we signed an MoU with the state government to establish a new Doppler radar system in South Tripura's Belonia in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha," IMD Director General Mrityunjoy Mahapatra said at a press conference.

He said the new Doppler radar station, which will enhance weather observational capability in the northeastern state, will be set up in the next two-three months.

The state experiences floods and landslides during monsoon season, extreme heat during summer and chilling weather in winter.

"The new Doppler radar station will certainly bring more accuracy in IMD's weather warning. Besides, three more such stations are in the pipeline for Silchar, Aizawl and Imphal. All the proposed Doppler radar stations will boost the capability to give accurate weather predictions," he said.

State Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey said the government has allotted 2 acres of land at Belonia to IMD for free for setting up the Doppler radar station.

"We requested the IMD to establish the radar station at Belonia by the end of this fiscal year and it has agreed to do so," he said.

Pandey said the state government has decided to hand over three weather stations currently run by PWD (Water Resource) to the IMD for better management. PTI PS ACD